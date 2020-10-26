Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TPTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.14.

TPTX opened at $102.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.46. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.30. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $122.85.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 65.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

