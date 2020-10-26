Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRWH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin River Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Twin River Worldwide stock opened at $24.59 on Thursday. Twin River Worldwide has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $749.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. Twin River Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $28.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 million. Analysts forecast that Twin River Worldwide will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 274,450 shares of Twin River Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $7,001,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRWH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 2,394.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 574,323 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,826,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,009,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,401,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Twin River Worldwide by 333.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 243,959 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages the Twin River Casino and Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; the Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; the Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and the Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

