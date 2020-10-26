UBS Group Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €50.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DAI. Citigroup set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €50.24 ($59.10).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €48.40 ($56.94) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €38.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -173.48. Daimler has a 52 week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52 week high of €54.50 ($64.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

