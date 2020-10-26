UBS Group Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $325.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.60.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $250.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $227.97 billion, a PE ratio of 97.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $1,376,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,432,041.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 8,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.20, for a total value of $2,237,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,644.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,767 shares of company stock valued at $171,148,885 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after buying an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $1,398,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

