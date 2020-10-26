Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 3.6% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 29,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 3.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 18.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Umpqua by 13.0% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.