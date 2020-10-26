uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

QURE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of uniQure from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of uniQure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $42.63 on Thursday. uniQure has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $76.69. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.49.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. Equities research analysts expect that uniQure will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $91,831.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,494.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,712,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,932 shares of company stock worth $935,551 over the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 10.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in uniQure by 8.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in uniQure in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in uniQure by 20.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

