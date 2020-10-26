United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $26.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBSI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on United Bankshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

