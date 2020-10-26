United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

United Bankshares stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.07. 32,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.41. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $40.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 204,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 36.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 22.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,048,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,004,000 after purchasing an additional 194,185 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

