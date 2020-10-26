United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UBSI. ValuEngine cut United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on United Bankshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised United Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.41. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,433,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,710 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3,370.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after buying an additional 515,862 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 146.4% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 835,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after buying an additional 496,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,682,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,440,000 after buying an additional 477,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 50.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after buying an additional 237,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.