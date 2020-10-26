United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised United Community Banks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised United Community Banks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Community Banks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.14.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Shares of UCBI opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.31.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $177.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.17 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.