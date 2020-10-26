United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of United Community Banks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Community Banks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Shares of UCBI opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $177.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.17 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,987,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,253,000 after buying an additional 133,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,128,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,832,000 after buying an additional 225,041 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 7.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,895,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,139,000 after buying an additional 134,034 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 30.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,832,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,871,000 after buying an additional 431,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,847,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

