United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

UDIRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Commerzbank lowered United Internet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get United Internet alerts:

OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $38.15 on Friday. United Internet has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.54.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. United Internet had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.07%.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.