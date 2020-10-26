United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $97.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $550.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.58. United States Lime & Minerals has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.06.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 16.85%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $46,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $501,216.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,687.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,063 shares of company stock worth $563,686. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 114.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 11,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

