Unum Group (UNM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Unum Group to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Unum Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $20.02 on Monday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $49,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

