USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of USNA opened at $85.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.03. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $92.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.35.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Feng Peng sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $27,327.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $125,125.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $48,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,286 shares of company stock valued at $48,106,211 over the last 90 days. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.