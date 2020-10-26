USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $85.86 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.35.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $48,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Feng Peng sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $27,327.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,125.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,286 shares of company stock worth $48,106,211 over the last 90 days. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 20.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

