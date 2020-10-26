USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $85.86 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.35.
In other USANA Health Sciences news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $48,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Feng Peng sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $27,327.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,125.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,286 shares of company stock worth $48,106,211 over the last 90 days. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 20.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
