USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $91.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:USNA opened at $85.86 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.35.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Feng Peng sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $27,327.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,125.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $34,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,286 shares of company stock worth $48,106,211 over the last ninety days. 45.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 65.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.