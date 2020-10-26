Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.57.

NYSE:VLO opened at $41.97 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.68.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 64.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,740 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 33.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,690 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 89.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,398,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3,865.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 742,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,652,000 after purchasing an additional 723,411 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

