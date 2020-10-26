ValuEngine Lowers BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BCB Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. BCB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of BCBP opened at $9.81 on Friday. BCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $167.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.36. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other BCB Bancorp news, CEO Thomas Michael Coughlin acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $38,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 204,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark D. Hogan bought 5,000 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $40,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 502,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,463.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,180. 16.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 24,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 70.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 19.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

