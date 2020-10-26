ValuEngine Lowers SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut SEKISUI HOUSE L/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS:SKHSY opened at $16.86 on Thursday. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). SEKISUI HOUSE L/S had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter.

About SEKISUI HOUSE L/S

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, and other buildings; remodeling of residential properties; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses, land, and condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of properties.

