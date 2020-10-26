ValuEngine Lowers Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Industrial Services Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

OTCMKTS WLMS opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 million, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. Williams Industrial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $72.55 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydropower, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

