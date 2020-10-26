Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $166.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84.

