Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 114,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 43,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $984,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB remained flat at $$54.13 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,348. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.00. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

