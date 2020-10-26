Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 528.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,882,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000,938 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,510 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,052,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,918,000.

BND traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,450. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.08. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

