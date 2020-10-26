Veil Achieves Market Capitalization of $865,729.87 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Veil has a market cap of $865,729.87 and approximately $71,892.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil’s total supply is 92,504,329 coins and its circulating supply is 83,663,400 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

