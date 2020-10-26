Veles (VLS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $964,169.00

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 135.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, Veles has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Veles has a total market capitalization of $81,375.00 and $964,169.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0640 or 0.00000489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,082.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.53 or 0.03046282 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.00 or 0.02010322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00434793 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.77 or 0.01037840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00009686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00041992 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00472068 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,381,680 coins and its circulating supply is 1,271,732 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

