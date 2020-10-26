VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,750,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 568,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $193,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VER. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VEREIT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.55. 586,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,387,758. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. VEREIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities upgraded VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VEREIT from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VEREIT from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares in the company, valued at $20,757,665.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.