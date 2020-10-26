Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VRNT. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.32. 8,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 218.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $59.83.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.41 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Elan Moriah sold 22,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $1,136,539.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 2,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $129,347.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,584.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,387 shares of company stock worth $2,252,820 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 26.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after purchasing an additional 409,072 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,741,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 553,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,990,000 after buying an additional 33,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,901,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

