Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,553 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.0% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,135,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157,152 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $184,333,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 150.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,221,000 after buying an additional 3,307,291 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $66,154,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.59 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

