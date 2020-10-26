Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 84.3% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 593,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,289,000 after purchasing an additional 46,669 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 32,179 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.36. 179,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,882,648. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.