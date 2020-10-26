Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Boosted by Optas LLC

Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,107 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 192.9% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.34. 168,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,882,648. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $239.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.23.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.