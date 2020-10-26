Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $13.12 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $88,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,582.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 16,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $211,037.44. Insiders sold a total of 39,547 shares of company stock valued at $489,893 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.