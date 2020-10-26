Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.29.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.81 million, a P/E ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth about $1,594,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 27.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 866,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 185,733 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

