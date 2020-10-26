Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.29.
Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.81 million, a P/E ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.