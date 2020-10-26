Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.80.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $177.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.87 and a 200 day moving average of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $2,861,600.00. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 55.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.