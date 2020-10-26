Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $10.69 on Thursday. Vonage has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.26, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $310.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.65 million. Research analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

