Warburg Research Reiterates “€44.00” Price Target for Vossloh (ETR:VOS)

Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of ETR:VOS opened at €33.60 ($39.53) on Friday. Vossloh has a 12-month low of €23.60 ($27.76) and a 12-month high of €42.50 ($50.00). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $590.16 million and a PE ratio of -4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.20.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

