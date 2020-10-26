Waters (WAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Waters (NYSE:WAT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.41 million. On average, analysts expect Waters to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $221.95 on Monday. Waters has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $245.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,285,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,381 shares of company stock worth $14,280,481. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.