Webis (LON:WEB) Shares Gap Down to $1.50

Shares of Webis Holdings Plc (LON:WEB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.34. Webis shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 399,331 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and a PE ratio of -15.00.

Webis Company Profile (LON:WEB)

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming and technology sectors. It offers advanced deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; and business-to business wagering product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Webis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.