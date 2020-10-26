Wedbush Increases CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Price Target to $19.00

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

CVBF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CVB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVBF traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $18.50. 15,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,218. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $116.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $6,981,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 44,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.