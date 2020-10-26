Wedbush Initiates Coverage on BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Wedbush began coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

BIGC has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BigCommerce from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on BigCommerce from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on BigCommerce from $128.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.57.

BIGC stock opened at $90.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.58. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BigCommerce stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

