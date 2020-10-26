Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Price Target to $43.00

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLGN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silgan from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Silgan has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $40.44.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 10.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,969,000 after buying an additional 402,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,580,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 1,500.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,532,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,650,000 after buying an additional 1,437,109 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 76.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,250,000 after buying an additional 512,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 138.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,133,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,699,000 after buying an additional 656,922 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

