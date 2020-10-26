Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their hold rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.43.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WAL opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,974,000 after acquiring an additional 23,829 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 151,505 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 296,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 36,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 876.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 112,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.