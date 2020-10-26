Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 35,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 57,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,782. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

