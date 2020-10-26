Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.75 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Western Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial cut Western Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $23.14.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $671.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Midstream Partners (WES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.