Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ WWR opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Westwater Resources has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

