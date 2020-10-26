Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE:WY traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 95,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,067. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $715,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.