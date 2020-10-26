Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target Raised to $199.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $199.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

WHR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Whirlpool from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whirlpool from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.88.

Whirlpool stock opened at $198.11 on Friday. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $207.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,791,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

