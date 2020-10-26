Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wintrust Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.44.
NASDAQ WTFC opened at $50.16 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average of $42.19.
In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer purchased 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,084.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 788.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 75.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
