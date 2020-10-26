Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wintrust Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.44.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $50.16 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average of $42.19.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. Research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer purchased 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,084.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 788.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 75.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

