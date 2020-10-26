Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Piper Sandler

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WTFC. BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.74. 1,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,750. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer bought 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $31,591.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,084.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 95.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 212,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 103,650 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $442,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 152.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.