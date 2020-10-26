Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $50.16 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $71.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer purchased 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 788.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 75.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 35.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

